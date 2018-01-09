How Democrats plan to sell Trump’s wall

More Videos 1:52 New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony Pause 0:48 Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable? 27:42 Cow rescued after being trapped in frozen pond 2:02 How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over 0:47 Gator aid called in for alligator enjoying day at Myrtle Beach 0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator' 0:25 Alligator at the door! 1:15 Here's what Panthers' Coach Rivera aid about dismissals, Shula 0:34 Panthers Cam Newton explains his injury 1:05 How will dismissals affect Cam Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. AP

Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. AP