Steve Bannon is leaving Breitbart News after his spat with Trump

More Videos 1:52 New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony Pause 0:48 Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable? 27:42 Cow rescued after being trapped in frozen pond 2:02 How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over 0:47 Gator aid called in for alligator enjoying day at Myrtle Beach 0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator' 0:25 Alligator at the door! 1:15 Here's what Panthers' Coach Rivera aid about dismissals, Shula 0:34 Panthers Cam Newton explains his injury 1:05 How will dismissals affect Cam Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Steve Bannon: From White House exit to 'war' on GOP establishment The former White House chief strategist has been causing a stir since his departure from the Trump administration. Steve Bannon has declared war on the Republican establishment and he doesn’t plan to stop until the 2018 midterm election. The former White House chief strategist has been causing a stir since his departure from the Trump administration. Steve Bannon has declared war on the Republican establishment and he doesn’t plan to stop until the 2018 midterm election. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

The former White House chief strategist has been causing a stir since his departure from the Trump administration. Steve Bannon has declared war on the Republican establishment and he doesn’t plan to stop until the 2018 midterm election. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy