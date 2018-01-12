How fast-moving changes to the NC justice system could reshape the state’s courts

More Videos 0:35 Cops ambushed at police station Pause 1:17 Charlotte police officer wounded in ambush was officer of the month in August 2017 1:05 Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton 2:01 Police officer discusses Charlotte's first homicide of 2018 0:57 Developers are building in retail as an amenity 1:06 Clay Waller cleans his bloody boat after murdering his wife 0:34 Here's what Hornets center Cody Zeller has to say about his knee rehab 1:12 Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge 2:02 How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over 2:05 She has cerebral palsy, and she's training for Crossfit competition Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Fair Courts Day protesters rally outside the NC Legislature Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman speaks to a large crowd about “resisting in peace” and shameful gerrymandering before attendees file into the NC General Assembly to watch the legislature’s special session. Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman speaks to a large crowd about “resisting in peace” and shameful gerrymandering before attendees file into the NC General Assembly to watch the legislature’s special session. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com

