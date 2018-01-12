A day later, Lindsey Graham breaks public silence on Trump’s ‘shithole’ remarks

More Videos 2:02 Berger reacts to gerrymandering ruling Pause 2:30 Ghostwriter of Waller book: "Baptized into a life of thuggery" 3:33 Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford discusses his illness in exclusive interview 0:35 Cops ambushed at police station 1:01 Jourdan Rodrigue: Tina Becker becomes the COO of the Carolina Panthers 1:58 Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 1:05 Ron Rivera talks about how new coaches might help quarterback Cam Newton 0:57 Developers are building in retail as an amenity 1:06 Clay Waller cleans his bloody boat after murdering his wife 2:02 The moment of Ketie Jones death may have been caught on camera. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. Meta Viers McClatchy

President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. Meta Viers McClatchy