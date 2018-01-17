A government shutdown looms. This NC Republican isn’t ready to vote for spending bill.

As Republicans in Congress scramble for the votes needed to pass a fourth temporary funding bill to avoid a government shutdown, House Freedom Caucus chairman Mark Meadows wants the House to look beyond the four-week measure.
“At what point are we going to have a plan on where we’re going to land or are we just going to hope Feb. 16 is better than Jan. 19 because it’s in a different month?” said Meadows, a western North Carolina Republican.
The latest government funding measure will expire on Friday. Without passage of another short-term bill, the federal government would shut down. Democrats have threatened to withhold their votes because of the stalemate over immigration – a potential obstacle in the Senate, where 60 votes are needed.
But since Republicans control the House, no Democratic votes are needed there – and Meadows acknowledged that the GOP is likely to take the blame if a measure to keep the government open fails in the House.
“Anything that gets stopped in the Senate, there is more of an argument that it’s the Democrats stopping it than if we stop it in the House where it’s more of an argument that the Republicans did it,” he said.
Still, Meadows said he and members of the conservative Freedom Caucus were willing to vote no – against the wishes of House leadership and the White House, which came out in support of the funding bill Wednesday. The measure includes funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program, but not a fix for young immigrants brought to the country illegally.
“What’s the plan? When are we going to deal with immigration? When are we going to deal with spending?” Meadows said he told White House officials. “At what point do you quit kicking the can down the road and passing just another (continuing resolution) in hopes that things get better in a few weeks?”
Meadows said he would like to see tighter caps on non-defense spending, or a plan of action, before committing to vote for the bill. Such progress, he said, must be “more than rhetoric. Rhetoric is easy; actions are hard.”
He would not disclose how many of the Freedom Caucus’ three dozen members planned to vote no. If the entire Freedom Caucus voted against the bill, it would not have enough Republican-only votes to pass.
House leadership worked Wednesday to secure votes needed to pass the bill. Rep. Mark Walker, a Greensboro Republican and chairman of the conservative Republican Study Caucus, told reporters Tuesday that the bill was “a crap sandwich with moldy bread.”
But he did not plan to oppose it.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy expressed skepticism that the Freedom Caucus would vote against the bill.
“They want a shutdown?” he said. “I don’t think they” want that.
