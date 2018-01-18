Supreme Court stops quick redraw of NC congressional districts ruled partisan gerrymanders

North Carolina lawmakers will not have to draw new congressional election districts by next week, and voters across the state could go to the polls in the coming year to elect its 13 members of Congress from districts that three judges have found to be unconstitutional.

The U.S. Supreme Court issued an emergency stay of a partisan gerrymandering ruling that was the first of its kind for congressional districts.

The order, released on Thursday night, is two paragraphs long announcing the court’s agreement to halt a three-judge panel’s ruling from last week in which North Carolina’s 13 congressional districts were ruled unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders that violated free speech and equal protection rights provided in the U.S. Constitution.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor said they would not have granted lawmakers’ request. The court did not indicate whether the case would be resolved by the 2018 elections. Candidate filing for the elections in the coming year opens on Feb. 12.

Republicans who led the redistricting process in 2016 cheered the ruling. Democrats and voters who challenged the maps released swift criticism.

“We are grateful that a bipartisan U.S. Supreme Court has overwhelmingly halted the lower court’s 11th hour attempt to intervene in election outcomes, restored certainty to voters, and ensured that, in the coming days, candidates for office can file in the least gerrymandered and most compact Congressional districts in modern state history,” redistricting leaders Rep. David Lewis, a Harnett County Republican, and Sen. Ralph Hise, a Mitchell County Republican, said in a statement.

Ambiguity over 2018 elections

“Voters and even most elected officials agree that partisan gerrymandering is violating the constitutional rights of Americans all over the country,” said Allison Riggs, senior voting rights attorney for the Southern Coalition for Social Justice and counsel for the challengers. “While we are disappointed that the stay was granted, North Carolinians deserve to participate in fair elections in 2018. We are optimistic that the U.S. Supreme Court will, before the end of this term in June, recognize the harm to our democracy created by partisan gerrymandering and find such egregious efforts to diminish voters’ power unconstitutional. We still believe the day is coming soon for the General Assembly to be held to account for this madness. The law and the facts of this case make that clear.”

The League of Women Voters and Common Cause in North Carolina filed the lawsuit in which three federal judges issued a ruling on Jan. 9 that struck down North Carolina’s election districts for Congress.

Lawmakers quickly announced their plans to appeal the decision and sought a stay first from the judges who ruled against them – James A. Wynn, a Barack Obama appointee to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and federal district judges W. Earl Britt, a Jimmy Carter appointee, and William L. Osteen Jr., a George W. Bush appointee – and then the country’s highest court after the panel of judges rejected the request.

The three-judge’s panel ruling was the first time federal judges have struck down congressional districts as partisan gerrymanders. A Wisconsin case that was argued before the U.S. Supreme Court late last year involves state legislative districts found to be partisan gerrymanders.