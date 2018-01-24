U.S. Representatives Robert Pittenger, center, Dan Kildee, right, and Jared Huffman, left, talk to the media,
U.S. Representatives Robert Pittenger, center, Dan Kildee, right, and Jared Huffman, left, talk to the media, Michael Probst AP
U.S. Representatives Robert Pittenger, center, Dan Kildee, right, and Jared Huffman, left, talk to the media, Michael Probst AP

Politics & Government

Pittenger opposed the shutdown — but GOP and Democratic foes blame him anyway

By William Douglas

wdouglas@mcclatchydc.com

January 24, 2018 01:45 PM

WASHINGTON

North Carolina Republican Rep. Robert Pittenger voted twice to keep the federal government open — but both his Republican and Democratic opponents are blaming him for the three-day shutdown.

Pittenger, one of 2018’s most vulnerable House Republicans, is getting blasted on both his right and left flanks as the politics of Government Shutdown 2018 shifts from Capitol Hill to the campaign trail.

He says he’s not worried about the outcome, calling his vote on Monday for a short-term House measure to fund the government through Feb. 8 and another vote last Thursday to avert a shutdown “the right thing to do.”

“If I was concerned, I wouldn’t run for Congress,” Pittenger said in an interview in his Capitol Hill office. “There’s some folks out there that Ronald Reagan wouldn’t be good enough for them today. The way these people nit-pick and try to isolate something or pull something out, there is no perfect bill at all.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Former Charlotte pastor Mark Harris’ Republican congressional campaign has seized on Pittenger’s support for stopgap government funding measures to show that Pittenger is a creature of the Washington Beltway swamp that President Donald Trump vowed to drain.

Pittenger faces a May 8 GOP primary rematch against Harris, who he defeated in 2016 by 134 votes.

“While the Democrats, and specifically (Senate Minority Leader Chuck) Schumer, have to own the current shutdown…it’s an overall sign of the dysfunction of Congress, which is a huge issue in our race,” said Andy Yates, Harris’ campaign consultant. “The entire time Pittenger’s been in Congress there have been no budgets passed. He deserves load of the blame, being part of the process.”

Pittenger has been a House member since 2013.

Democratic Party campaign officials are piling on, too. They say Pittenger is part of an inflexible GOP that’s unwilling to negotiate across party lines on some of the nation’s pressing political issues.

Dan McCready, an Iraq War veteran and Charlotte entrepreneur, and Christian Cano, a Charlotte resident and former hotel consultant, are vying for the Democratic nomination in the 9th Congressional District. Cano lost to Pittenger in the 2016 general election.

“Voters in North Carolina are already holding Congressman Pittenger responsible for the unnecessary Republican shutdown,” said Cole Leiter, a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesman.

Nonpartisan political analysts such as the Cook Political Report and Inside Elections earlier this month listed the race as likely Republican.

Some political analysts believe that trying to tie Pittenger to the shutdown won’t work, largely because the episode will likely be a distant memory by the time primary and general elections are held.

“The fact that it was over a weekend and ended on Monday, it probably will not be a major deal,” said Carter Wrenn, a veteran North Carolina Republican political strategist. “The fact that it didn’t last long, it’s one of those issues that just pops up and goes away.”

There just wasn’t enough pain caused by this shutdown that it lasts as an issue

Carter Wrenn, North Carolina Republican political analyst

Pittenger said he worked to be part of the solution during the shutdown crisis. He co-sponsored a bill that to ensure military and Department of Homeland Security employees received pay during a shutdown while members of Congress did not.

He also sent a letter to House Chief Administrative Officer Philip Kiko Jan. 22 asking him to “withhold my pay during the period of lapse in appropriations beginning January 20, 2018 until an appropriations agreement has taken effect.”

Yates and some Democrats called the pay withholding request by Pittenger and other lawmakers in both parties a stunt, noting that the U.S. Constitution prohibits members of Congress from changing their own pay.

“It’s just grandstanding and trying to give yourself cover against a shutdown,” Yates said.

Paul Shumaker, Pittenger’s campaign consultant, accused Harris of trying to have it both ways on the pay issue. He pointed to a Jan. 21 post on the Harris campaign Facebook page where the former pastor suggested that “Legislation needs to be introduced that suspends the salary of Members of Congress in the event of a government shutdown.”

“I don’t know how you make hay when you’re agreeing with your opponent,” Shumaker said.

William Douglas: 202-383-6026, @williamgdouglas

More Videos

Berger reacts to gerrymandering ruling 2:02

Berger reacts to gerrymandering ruling

Pause
Here's what a mom said to hotels after her son and others were killed by carbon monoxide at Best Westerns 2:34

Here's what a mom said to hotels after her son and others were killed by carbon monoxide at Best Westerns

This video is how Ballantyne video pitch itself to Amazon, but came up short 2:27

This video is how Ballantyne video pitch itself to Amazon, but came up short

Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018 1:59

Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018

Watch how quickly this car gets stolen from a Charlotte gas station 1:22

Watch how quickly this car gets stolen from a Charlotte gas station

Camp North End drives into the future where Model Ts were once built. 2:02

Camp North End drives into the future where Model Ts were once built.

Here's what Dale Earnhardt Jr said about the Panthers sale 2:01

Here's what Dale Earnhardt Jr said about the Panthers sale

NASCAR Media Tour Highlights 4:25

NASCAR Media Tour Highlights

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts discusses HB2 1:26

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts discusses HB2

Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula 1:15

Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula

  • Rep. Robert Pittenger at contentious town hall meeting

    U.S. Representative Robert Pittenger speaks to a crowd of more than 250 people during a town hall meeting Thursday night at Providence High School. It was the last of nine town hall meetings for the Charlotte Republican before Congress returns to work next week. The town halls reflect the deep divisions in Mecklenburg County as well as liberal rancor towards President Donald Trump and a Republican congressman who has consistently supported him.

Rep. Robert Pittenger at contentious town hall meeting

U.S. Representative Robert Pittenger speaks to a crowd of more than 250 people during a town hall meeting Thursday night at Providence High School. It was the last of nine town hall meetings for the Charlotte Republican before Congress returns to work next week. The town halls reflect the deep divisions in Mecklenburg County as well as liberal rancor towards President Donald Trump and a Republican congressman who has consistently supported him.

Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Berger reacts to gerrymandering ruling 2:02

Berger reacts to gerrymandering ruling

Pause
Here's what a mom said to hotels after her son and others were killed by carbon monoxide at Best Westerns 2:34

Here's what a mom said to hotels after her son and others were killed by carbon monoxide at Best Westerns

This video is how Ballantyne video pitch itself to Amazon, but came up short 2:27

This video is how Ballantyne video pitch itself to Amazon, but came up short

Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018 1:59

Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018

Watch how quickly this car gets stolen from a Charlotte gas station 1:22

Watch how quickly this car gets stolen from a Charlotte gas station

Camp North End drives into the future where Model Ts were once built. 2:02

Camp North End drives into the future where Model Ts were once built.

Here's what Dale Earnhardt Jr said about the Panthers sale 2:01

Here's what Dale Earnhardt Jr said about the Panthers sale

NASCAR Media Tour Highlights 4:25

NASCAR Media Tour Highlights

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts discusses HB2 1:26

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts discusses HB2

Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula 1:15

Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula

  • Berger reacts to gerrymandering ruling

    Republican state Senator Phil Berger, the Senate leader, comments on NC congressional districts being struck down as unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders.

Berger reacts to gerrymandering ruling

View More Video