Trump teases conservatives with big wall, liberals with citizenship path

2:02 Berger reacts to gerrymandering ruling Pause

1:51 NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski has embraced social media

0:43 Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker opens up about trade deadline

1:25 Bubba Wallace says his new boss Richard Petty is awesome

1:59 Huge crowds at Charlotte Women's March 2018

2:34 Here's what a mom said to hotels after her son and others were killed by carbon monoxide at Best Westerns

1:15 Here's what Panthers coach Ron Rivera said about dismissals, Mike Shula

2:02 Camp North End drives into the future where Model Ts were once built.

1:31 What you need to know about bank accounts