Accustomed to Trump changing his mind, the Senate takes his embrace of citizenship in stride

Rep. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is interviewed by reporters following final votes for the week, at the Capitol in Washington Thursday. President Donald Trump has given Congress until March to come up with a plan to protect the nearly 700,000 young people who had been protected from deportation and given the right to work legally in the country under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. J. Scott Applewhite AP