After charter flights and expensive retreats, new Cardinal board restricts spending

Special Deputy Attorney General Michael Wood, who represents DHHS, talks with Richard Topping, former Cardinal Innovations Healthcare CEO at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse Monday afternoon. Cardinal's board and CEO have been under a temporary restraining order, banning them from the premises and interfering with Cardinal's leadership. The former board also filed a counter-suit, alleging the state had no authority to take over its actions. Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com