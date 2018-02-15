Here’s what the new Cardinal CEO wants you to know about the mental health agency

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:50 Political campaign season starts today Pause 1:45 Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff Carmichael talks about why he favors the 287(g) program 2:30 Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff candidate McFadden tells why he's against the 287(g) program 2:02 Berger reacts to gerrymandering ruling 1:52 New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony 2:19 Mayor-elect Vi Lyles reflects on the day after her historic win 1:06 Charlotte Mayor-elect Vi Lyles and supporters celebrate victory 2:57 Vi Lyles wins Charlotte mayor's race 0:24 Republican candidate Kenny Smith watches election returns with supporters 1:45 Republican candidate Kenny Smith disappointed in early voting results Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The new chief executive officer of an embattled Charlotte area mental health agency is working to restore trust between management and employees and members. Cardinal Innovations Healthcare’s new leader Trey Sutten has held town hall meetings, served breakfast at four Cardinal locations and even launched newsletters to connect him with the Medicaid patients who depend on Cardinal to coordinate care for their behavioral health needs, Cardinal employees, the health providers and lawmakers. “We just have to do what we say we’re going to do, and do it over and over and over, and eventually I will earn folks’ trust,” Sutten said. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

