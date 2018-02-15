Here’s what the new Cardinal CEO wants you to know about the mental health agency

The new chief executive officer of an embattled Charlotte area mental health agency is working to restore trust between management and the community.
Cardinal Innovations Healthcare’s new leader Trey Sutten, who has a one-year contract as interim CEO, has held town hall meetings, served breakfast at four Cardinal locations and launched newsletters to connect him with employees and the Medicaid patients who depend on Cardinal to coordinate care for their behavioral health needs.
“We just have to do what we say we’re going to do, and do it over and over and over, and eventually I will earn folks’ trust,” Sutten said.
Former leadership at Cardinal drew criticism last year from the state auditor and lawmakers after board members approved spending on expensive retreats and paying then-CEO Richard Topping a salary more than three times what state law permits.
Never miss a local story.
Ultimately, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services took over the agency late last year.
“There is a lot of understandable frustration with decisions that were made in the past,” Sutten said. But Cardinal has since implemented new policies and a corrective action plan.
Now, as part of its efforts to restore trust, Cardinal is using savings from what it had reserved for administrative expenses to launch a $3.8 million community investment fund. It will pay for high-impact projects by nonprofits and governmental entities.
A Union County senator has been impressed with Sutten’s efforts.
“I’ve found him to be a straight shooter and man of integrity,” said Republican state Sen. Tommy Tucker.
Sutten sat down with the Observer to answer a few questions.
Q: What direction do you want to take Cardinal?
A: The most important thing is for us to completely refocus and drive congruence between what our members’ needs are and what the focus of the organization needs to be. The lucky part is that by and large the folks on the ground serving our members have been focused on them. ... And so it’s reorienting the management, reorienting the philosophy at the upper echelons of the organization around what our members need.
Q: What are you doing to rebuild trust of Cardinal?
A: I’ve done about a little over 180 meetings with either individuals or small group settings, working with folks to hear about their perspective, their concerns, and addressing some of those. One of the major things that came out of those discussions, and was in fact immediately evident, was we needed to do a better job of communicating with folks. And so one of the things I’m doing for example is a weekly email sent out to all employees that talks about what’s happened this week, what’s on my mind, what’s important.
Q: Will you continue to rent the space in the NASCAR Plaza building at a cost of $148,283 a month for this year?
A: Heretofore, the real estate strategy was to get out of the ownership business, if you will. And to provide us with a bit of flexibility. I think at the end of the day we need to be very mindful of public perception. We need to be very mindful of the folks that we serve. … I think what’s important is that we’re fiscally responsible with the dollars that we receive. So what I’m doing is collecting the facts associated with the lease – what would it cost us to relocate? – There’s also I’m assuming, financial penalties related to canceling a lease. ... Ultimately, it will be a board decision.
Q: Will there be an effort to get back the $3.8 million paid in severance to former CEO Topping and other executives?
A: Obviously, there’s been a ton of discussion around this. I think what my job in regard to that is to collect the facts, understand the events that led up to the severance being paid and sharing that with the board for them to make a decision.
Q: What are some things you are doing to serve the population that is on the waitlist for a state slot to cover services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities?
A: For the folks that don’t already have slots, we are working hard to connect with those individuals. Right now, we’re in contact with about 40 percent of the people on the waitlist and reaching out to (more each) month. And so, what is it that we can do for those individuals before they get a slot? And how can we connect them to those supports and services that we’re in control of either through B3 (Medicaid) spending or other state dollars but also what are the community resources that are available to those individuals and how do we connect them to those services and those organizations that can help before they get a slot?
Staff writer Jim Morrill contributed.
Cassie Cope: 704-358-5926, @cassielcope
Comments