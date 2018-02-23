City wants to protect firefighters if there is an active shooter. Here’s how.

Jorge Zapata, 16, a sophmore, hugs his mother, Lavinia Zapata outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. The city of Charlotte is buying bullet-proof equipment for the Charlotte Fire Department. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com