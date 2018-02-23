SC worker ‘no longer employed’ after profanity-laced tweet against Trump

A state Department of Health and Environmental Control employee has left the agency after an investigation found the worker sent out a profane tweet assailing President Donald Trump on a department account, officials said Friday.
The agency declined to name the person responsible for the Wednesday tweet, which called Trump a “tool.”
But Tim Kelly, who served as DHEC media relations director, said Friday night that he was responsible and had left the department.
DHEC’s internal investigation found the individual intended to make the tweet on a personal account, not the agency’s official Twitter account.
Never miss a local story.
State Rep. Murrell Smith, the Sumter Republican whose legislative committee oversees DHEC’s budget, said a top agency official told his staff that the worker had been terminated. DHEC spokesman Tommy Crosby declined comment when asked whether the employee had been fired or had quit.
“After a thorough investigation, it was discovered that the tweet was posted by an employee who intended to post to a personal account,” the department said in an email. “The tweet was sent using department equipment, which is a violation of DHEC policy. The individual is no longer employed with the department.
“Again, we apologize for the inappropriate comment that appeared on the department’s Twitter account.”
Kelly told The State newspaper on Wednesday the agency thought its Twitter account had been hacked. At the time, Kelly said as many as 12 people could have accessed the account.
Records provided Friday by DHEC show that Kelly no longer is employed by the agency’s communications department. In a private Twitter message to The State on Friday night, Kelly said “It was a stupid mistake. I caused DHEC a lot of trouble, and I apologize for that.’’
The tweet, posted at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, said: “What a (expletive) tool the president of the United States is.” The hashtag “ParklandStudentsSpeak” was attached to the tweet.
A high school in Parkland, Fla., was the scene of the massacre of 17 students and faculty on Valentine’s Day that has reignited the national debate over gun control. Trump has been a critic of gun control, citing Second Amendment rights.
Rep. Smith said the employee’s departure was an appropriate response to the tweet.
State workers should not post political statements on official agency Twitter accounts, he said. Even if the statement was posted mistakenly, it still made the agency look bad, he added.
“If you have got two Twitter accounts on your phone, or wherever, you are entrusted with that,” Smith said. “You need to be beyond careful with these tweets. That is the hazard of ... getting paid to handle the social media account. You have an absolute duty to make sure everything posted on behalf of that agency is in accordance with policy and does not bring any embarrassment on the agency.”
Comments