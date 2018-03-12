Politics & Government

Here is what the Wall Street Journal said about Charlotte’s new city council

By Steve Harrison

sharrison@charlotteobserver.com

March 12, 2018 02:15 PM

The Wall Street Journal weighed in Monday on last year’s makeover of the Charlotte City Council, where there are now six of 11 members of under 40 years old.

The Journal’s story – “Youthful set takes City Hall, but don’t call them Millennials” – focuses on the first three months of the new council, specifically a decision earlier this year to resume broadcasting the public forum portion of meetings on TV and to stream them on the web.

The article had a photo of the six members posed on the steps of the Government Center. They are Democrats Matt Newton, Braxton Winston, Larken Egleston, Dimple Ajmera and Justin Harlow. Republican Tariq Bokhari is also there.

All but Ajmera were first elected in November. She was appointed as a council member in January to replace John Autry, who had left for the N.C. General Assembly. She won an at-large seat in November.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The article focused on the January vote to livestream meetings and the public forum. Last year, council members turned the cameras off for that portion of the meeting after they were cursed and threatened during protests over the Keith Lamont Scott shooting and the immigration debate.

Egleston, 35, who defeated Patsy Kinsey in the Democratic primary for the District 1 seat in September, said in the article that they don’t want to be called millennials. He jokingly told writer Valerie Bauerlein they would rather be called “agents of destruction.”

The article also mentioned a podcast hosted by Egleston and Bokhari, “R&D in the QC.”

More Videos

Pence responds to Joy Behar's comments calling his faith a 'mental illness' 59

Pence responds to Joy Behar's comments calling his faith a 'mental illness'

Pause
Once denied a chance to testify, Charlotte woman says Supreme Court justice sexually harassed me 119

Once denied a chance to testify, Charlotte woman says Supreme Court justice sexually harassed me

Political campaign season starts today 109

Political campaign season starts today

Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff Carmichael talks about why he favors the 287(g) program 104

Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff Carmichael talks about why he favors the 287(g) program

Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff candidate McFadden tells why he's against the 287(g) program 149

Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff candidate McFadden tells why he's against the 287(g) program

Berger reacts to gerrymandering ruling

Berger reacts to gerrymandering ruling

New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony 111

New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony

Mayor-elect Vi Lyles reflects on the day after her historic win 138

Mayor-elect Vi Lyles reflects on the day after her historic win

Charlotte Mayor-elect Vi Lyles and supporters celebrate victory 65

Charlotte Mayor-elect Vi Lyles and supporters celebrate victory

Vi Lyles wins Charlotte mayor's race 176

Vi Lyles wins Charlotte mayor's race

Braxton Winston’s activism last year was captured in an iconic photo of him standing in between a police line and protesters, shirtless, with his fist raised in the air. He was one of hundreds of people who protested in Charlotte, demanding the police chief and other city officials resign in the wake of Keith Lamont Scott’s death. Winston emerged as a prominent figure and his participation gave rise to his first-ever political campaign. With Winston’s election night win on Tuesday – where he got the second-highest number of votes for an at-large City Council seat – the voices of protest are poised to continue commanding attention inside City Hall. Diedra Lairddlaird@charlotteobserver.com

In last seven years, the council’s two Republicans have usually been closely aligned on most issues. But so far Bokhari has at times differed from fellow Republican Ed Driggs.

The article raises expectations for the new council members, who have pledged to work quickly on problems such as affordable housing and economic opportunity. But the council hasn’t yet taken any major votes on those issues. Will they be able to make changes faster than past councils?

Steve Harrison: 704-358-5160, @Sharrison_Obs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Pence responds to Joy Behar's comments calling his faith a 'mental illness' 59

Pence responds to Joy Behar's comments calling his faith a 'mental illness'

Pause
Once denied a chance to testify, Charlotte woman says Supreme Court justice sexually harassed me 119

Once denied a chance to testify, Charlotte woman says Supreme Court justice sexually harassed me

Political campaign season starts today 109

Political campaign season starts today

Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff Carmichael talks about why he favors the 287(g) program 104

Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff Carmichael talks about why he favors the 287(g) program

Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff candidate McFadden tells why he's against the 287(g) program 149

Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff candidate McFadden tells why he's against the 287(g) program

Berger reacts to gerrymandering ruling

Berger reacts to gerrymandering ruling

New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony 111

New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony

Mayor-elect Vi Lyles reflects on the day after her historic win 138

Mayor-elect Vi Lyles reflects on the day after her historic win

Charlotte Mayor-elect Vi Lyles and supporters celebrate victory 65

Charlotte Mayor-elect Vi Lyles and supporters celebrate victory

Vi Lyles wins Charlotte mayor's race 176

Vi Lyles wins Charlotte mayor's race

Pence responds to Joy Behar's comments calling his faith a 'mental illness'

View More Video