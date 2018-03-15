I-77 toll-lane group pans frequent discount idea. Here is what it’s considering now.

The Interstate 77 toll-lane advisory group panned an idea Wednesday to give frequent drivers a discount on tolls, saying the proposal did little to fix the project.
Mike Russell, Huntersville’s representative on the group, said it was the “Alamo option.”
Another group member, John Hettwer of the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce, said the idea was like trailing 31-0 in a football game “and we kick a field goal.”
The N.C. Department of Transportation asked the advisory group to study ways to improve or change the controversial I-77 toll lane project, which is scheduled to open at the end of 2018.
Never miss a local story.
One idea was to keep the project the same, but give people who use the toll lanes several times a day a discount. The electronic transponder in their cars would keep track of how many times they used the toll lanes, and would then charge them a lower rate.
The working group is still reviewing options, and hasn’t made a decision. But the members who spoke during Wednesday’s meeting were adamant that the discount idea would do little to solve the problem.
For the first time, the DOT provided some financial estimates as to how much other options might cost.
▪ One possibility is to terminate the construction and management contract with Cintra, the Spanish firm in charge of the project. The state would then finish the project.
The DOT estimates it would cost $340 million to buy out Cintra. It would then cost another $300 million to finish the project.
Some members of the advisory group, such as Cornelius town commissioner Kurt Naas, like the idea of killing the contract and placing I-77 back in the public’s control. But that proposal would keep the toll lanes in place, although the state would be in charge of setting the toll price.
Jim Taylor of Mercator Advisors, a consultant, said having the state set rates could mean less expensive tolls, especially during off-peak periods.
Under that option, the state estimated the I-77 project would open in early 2023.
The state didn’t give the group details on where the money might come from.
▪ Another possibility is buying out the Cintra contract for $340 million and then thinking of a new plan for the highway. That plan could include some toll lanes or none at all. Because there are so many unknowns, the DOT didn’t estimate how much that would cost.
▪ Some group members said a realistic option is to let Cintra finish the project, but then convert some of the toll lanes into free lanes.
The proposal discussed Wednesday would convert two of four toll lanes from Exits 23 and 28 into free lanes. That would cost between $85 million and $135 million, the state estimated. That money would be compensation for Cintra, which wouldn’t collect as much toll revenue under the proposal.
But that idea would still keep a toll lane on the causeway over Lake Norman. Some members of the group said that was a problem, since they expect that section of the highway to become even more congested in the near future.
Advisory group member, Ned Curran, was chair of the N.C. Board of Transportation when the project was approved. Curran said the DOT could open I-77 as planned and see how the toll lanes perform. After that, if the public wants a change, the state could pay Cintra to modify the contract and convert toll lanes into free lanes.
Mecklenburg Commissioner Pat Cotham, a toll-lane opponent, has said she thinks converting some of the toll lanes into free lanes could be a good option.
The advisory group is scheduled to make a recommendation at the end of April.
Steve Harrison: 704-358-5160, @Sharrison_Obs
Comments