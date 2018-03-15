More Videos

Here’s how to use Charlotte’s 20-mile Lynx light rail system

By Steve Harrison

March 15, 2018 03:13 PM

The 20-mile Lynx Blue Line, including a 9.3 mile section opening Friday, March 16, allows people to ride from one end of Charlotte to the other, from the I-485/South Boulevard station to UNC Charlotte. The total one-way journey takes 57 minutes.

Trains arrive every 8 minutes during rush hour, and every 15 minutes during the middle of the day on weekdays. Late-night service is every 20 minutes.

[Find the schedule here.]

Getting there

If you drive to the train, there are seven park-and-ride lots on the portion of the Lynx Blue Line south of uptown. The free parking is at the I-485/South Boulevard, Sharon Road West, Arrowood, Archdale, Tyvola, Woodlawn and Scaleybark stations.

There are four park-and-ride lots or decks on the new Blue Line extension north of uptown Charlotte.

There is free parking at the Sugar Creek and Old Concord Road stations.

But the two parking decks at the University City Boulevard and JW Clay Boulevard cost money. Unless you have a day, weekly or monthly pass, it costs $10 to exit the deck. Just buying a round-trip ticket for $4.40 won’t allow you to leave the decks for free.

You can also bike to a Lynx station and bring your bike on the train.

Buying a ticket

There are several ways to buy a ticket. New ticket machines at each station accept credit cards. The machines will allow you to buy a one-way ticket ($2.20); a round-trip ticket ($4.40); a pass that offers unlimited rides for a day ($6.60); and a weekly unlimited ride pass for ($30.80).

You need either a ticket or a pass to ride.

CATS also has a cellphone app, CATS Pass, that lets riders buy a ticket on their phone.

[Get CATS Pass for iPhone.]

[Get CATS Pass at Google Play.]

Who checks your ticket?

No one, at least not until you are on the train.

The Lynx Blue Line is a “proof of payment” train. You don’t pass through a turnstile to enter the station, and there is no one on the train immediately to make sure you have a ticket. But CATS does have fare inspectors who ask passengers for a ticket. If you don’t have one, it can be a $50 fine.

Even if no one has checked your ticket, a one-way ticket can’t be used for your return trip.

Steve Harrison: 704-358-5160, @Sharrison_Obs

