Mandatory harassment training coming to the NC legislature

All staff members at the General Assembly will take a mandatory workplace harassment training course in April, according to an email obtained by The NC Insider.
The email, sent Wednesday by Legislative Services Officer Paul Coble, says his office has arranged for the training for all lawmakers and staff members.
House and Senate members will individually go through online training provided by the National Conference of State Legislatures. Their training will include a 90-minute video and a certificate of completion.
"Members can retain their certificates for their own records and/or send a copy to HR for retention," Coble wrote.
Other staff members — including permanent and temporary employees — will have to take a 90-minute training session at the General Assembly during one of four days in April. The training will be provided by Capital Associated Industries Inc.
Interns are not included in that process but will "receive separate training," Coble's email states.
The email doesn't say how often the training will be repeated.
In December, Coble told the Insider that the General Assembly doesn't conduct annual training concerning sexual harassment, but it’s addressed during new employee orientation meetings. At that time he said the HR Department was in the process of reviewing training programs.
House, Senate and other legislative staff members are given the “Unlawful Workplace Harassment Policy” in a personnel manual. It states that “No NC General Assembly employee may engage in unlawful workplace harassment or retaliate against employees who report or oppose unlawful workplace harassment. All employees are guaranteed the right to work in an environment free from unlawful workplace harassment and retaliation.”
A House member, Rep. Duane Hall, is facing sexual misconduct allegations and calls to resign from Democratic Party leaders, including Gov. Roy Cooper and House minority leader Darren Jackson. Hall, a Raleigh Democrat, has denied doing anything wrong and said he won't resign.
