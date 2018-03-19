SNL mocks education leader DeVos, tells NC: 'Stop being trans'

North Carolina’s law that drew national attention as the "bathroom bill" may be gone but it’s not forgotten — at least by comedians.
A segment on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” this weekend featured Kate McKinnon portraying U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who came under scrutiny last week for her interview on CBS’ “60 Minutes.”
DeVos, of Michigan, said she didn’t know whether schools in her home state are improving and that she has “intentionally” not visited underperforming schools. McKinnon, who often performs impressions of political figures such as Hillary Clinton and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, referred to those answers while acting as DeVos on SNL’s “Weekend Update.”
“The problem is the words that were coming out of my mouth were bad. And that is because they came from my brain,” McKinnon said while playing DeVos.
When asked about preventing school shootings like the one in Parkland, Florida, DeVos told “60 Minutes” that states should have the option of allowing teachers to bring guns in schools.
McKinnon, invoking DeVos, took some creative license in elaborating on potential solutions for education issues in each state.
“In Wyoming, for example, which has many potential grizzlies, there should be a school for bears,” McKinnon said as DeVos. “In Louisiana, crocodile crossing guards. And in North Carolina, stop being trans, that’s what’s best for them.”
North Carolina’s state legislators adopted the law known as HB2 in 2016 and partially repealed it last year. The law required transgender people in schools and other government buildings to use the bathroom matching their birth certificate.
DeVos didn’t mention North Carolina or HB2 to 60 Minutes. McKinnon was likely making a reference to last year’s rollback of federal protections for transgender students.
The Trump administration last year revoked federal guidelines implemented by the Obama administration specifying that transgender students can use the bathroom that matches their gender identity.
“This issue was a very huge example of the Obama administration’s overreach,” DeVos said in an interview last year at the Conservative Political Action Conference.
As for North Carolina, many organizations and companies lauded the state for repealing HB2 last year. But the state remains a target for some LGBTQ activists.
In repealing HB2, state leaders set temporary restrictions on new municipal-level anti-discrimination laws. Now, the No Gay? No Way! campaign is urging Amazon to open its second headquarters someplace besides North Carolina.
