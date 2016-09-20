Elon Poll: Trump, Clinton in virtual tie in NC

Presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are virtually tied in North Carolina, according to the results of an Elon University Poll released Tuesday.
Trump leads Clinton by one percentage point, 44-43, within the margin of error. Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson is polling at 6 percent.
The poll results are based on a survey of 644 likely voters interviewed from Sept. 12 through Sept. 16. The margin of error is 3.86 percentage points.
For now, Trump’s road through the White House runs through North Carolina. It’s one of the states he can’t afford to lose. He has campaigned in the state every week for the past few weeks and plans two rallies here today, one in High Point and the other in Duplin County.
Clinton has advertised heavily in North Carolina and has also made frequent campaign appearances here.
The poll shows voters split along lines of race and gender.
Among black voters, 98 percent chose Clinton, while 2 percent chose Trump.
Trump has an advantage with men; 55 percent of men surveyed said they will vote for the Republican. Clinton, a Democrat, holds a 53-47 edge with women. Trump holds a significant advantage with independent voters, winning with 65 percent support.
Most voters surveyed said Trump would be better for rich people and Clinton would be better for poor people. They’re about even on the question of who would be better for the middle class.
Comments