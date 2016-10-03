Cooper to introduce Michelle Obama Tuesday

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Roy Cooper will introduce Michelle Obama Tuesday at a rally at the Charlotte Convention Center.
It will be the first lady’s first appearance for the general election in North Carolina. She’ll campaign for Hillary Clinton in the same venue where her husband, President Barack Obama, campaigned with Clinton in July.
Cooper, the attorney general, is challenging Republican Gov. Pat McCrory.
Also scheduled to speak at Tuesday’s rally are U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, lieutenant gubernatorial nominee Linda Coleman and Mecklenburg commissioners’ chair Trevor Fuller.
The public is asked to sign up for the rally.
