Roy Cooper’s team outspending Gov. Pat McCrory nearly 2-1 on TV

Democrat Roy Cooper and his allies have nearly doubled the TV spending of Republican Gov. Pat McCrory and his supporters.
That’s according to a new report by the Center for Public Integrity, which analyzed findings of the tracking firm Kantar Media/CMAG.
The Center found that through Monday, North Carolinians had seen nearly 42,000 TV ads for candidates in state races. It did not include ads in the presidential campaign.
A separate report released Wednesday by NBC News found that Democrat Hillary Clinton and her allies have spent $19.7 million on ads in North Carolina compared to $5.6 million by Republican Donald Trump and his allies. Nationwide Clinton and her team had a 4-1 spending advantage.
TV spending on state races is more in North Carolina than all but one other state, Missouri, according to the Center for Public Integrity.
It said Cooper and his allies have spent $12.6 million on TV ads compared to $6.9 million for McCrory and his supporters.
Cooper’s campaign has spent $7.9 million to McCrory’s $4.6 million.
Among Cooper’s backers are the N.C. Environmental Partnership and the Natural Resources Defense Council, which have both aired $1.3 million worth of ads.
The Republican Governors Association has been McCrory’s biggest booster with $1.8 million in TV spending.
