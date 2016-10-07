Former CMS educator featured in video for Clinton campaign

Shane Salter, a former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher, is featured in a video for Democrat Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.
Salter, who worked as a career and technical educator for CMS, was born to a teen mom and grew up in foster care, according to the Clinton campaign. He previously served as chief of staff for Health and Human Services in Washington D.C. and as national director for the Marriott Foundation.
“I came into foster care at 4 years old. Aging out of foster care is one of the cruelest things we could do to a child,” he says in the video.
“She asked me to tell my story and she asked me what did I think would have made a difference,” he says. “She wanted real-life experience. …Can you imagine from foster care to the White House?”
As first lady, Clinton worked with former Republican Minority Whip Tom Delay of Texas on foster care and adoption issues. They pushed the Adoption and Safe Families Act of 1997, which provided support and services for adoptive families; and Foster Care Independence Act of 1999, which focused on youth who aged out of the foster care system when they turned 18.
The video will appear on Hillary for America’s national website and on social platforms.
