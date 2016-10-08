Tim Kaine to campaign in Charlotte on Wednesday

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine will campaign Wednesday in Charlotte, two days before a planned rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
It will be Kaine’s first campaign event in Charlotte. He previously has campaigned in Asheville, Fayetteville, Greensboro and Wilmington. Kaine is expected to urge voters to take advantage of early voting, which starts Oct. 20.
Details will be announced later, but members of the public interested in attending can RSVP for the Kaine event at http://hrc.io/2edDiUv.
The campaign visits keep North Carolina – and Charlotte in particular – as ground zero for the presidential campaign. Trump trails Democrat Hillary Clinton by an average of 2.6 points, according to Real Clear Politics. The state is viewed as a must-win for Trump.
Last Sunday, Clinton visited Charlotte, where she addressed congregants of Little Rock AME Zion, a historic black church. And Tuesday first lady Michelle Obama held campaign rallies for Clinton in Charlotte and Raleigh.
President Barack Obama will campaign for Clinton on Tuesday in Greensboro.
Trump will return to Charlotte for a Friday night rally at PNC Music Pavilion. The event will start at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 4 p.m. His visit follows the disclosure of video that included vulgar comments he made about women in 2005. On Saturday, Trump, facing calls for him to drop out, said he would “never withdraw” from the race.
