Fact-checking the second presidential debate

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton spared no mercy in attacking each other during their second debate, on the heels of a leaked tape of Trump’s lewd remarks in 2005 about hitting on women. They also sparred on the issues.
Trump: “I watch what's happening with some horrible things like Obamacare, where your health insurance and health care is going up by numbers that are astronomical, 68 percent, 59 percent, 71 percent.”
Trump previously floated rates of 35 to 55 percent. We rated that Half True. Some insurance plans in the federal exchange will see price hikes at the levels that Trump had previously suggested. But he was cherry-picking the high end of premium changes to come. Estimates for the national average are far below Trump’s figures, ranging from 4.4 percent to 13 percent.
Trump: “Last year, we had almost $800 billion trade deficit. In other words, trading with other countries. We had an $800 billion deficit.”
This is True. In 2015, the goods trade deficit was $763 billion.
Here are 29 claims Clinton and Trump made, fact-checked by PolitiFact.
