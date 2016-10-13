Donald Trump moves site of Friday’s Charlotte rally

Republican Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has changed the venue of Friday’s Charlotte rally to the Charlotte Convention Center.
It had been scheduled for PNC Pavilion.
Spokesman Kirk Bell said the change came after a 2 p.m. Greensboro rally was added to the candidate’s schedule.
The Charlotte rally begins at 7. Doors open at 4 p.m. Tickets can be obtained here.
Trump last appeared at the convention center on Aug. 18.
Friday’s rally comes during a week in which Trump has been under fire for claims of sexual harassment by several women and a week after the release of a 2005 video tape in which he made lewd comments about women.
