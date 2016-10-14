Donald Trump rallies supporters in Greensboro, says election is rigged

Republican Donald Trump has taken the stage at a rally in Greensboro, the first of three stops in North Carolina and in the midst of one of the rockiest weeks yet in his presidential campaign.
Trump was speaking to about 4,000 people at Greensboro’s White Oak Amphitheater. He’s scheduled to attend a 5 p.m. fundraiser at Weddington’s Longview country club and then a 7 p.m. rally at the Charlotte Convention Center.
Trump dismissed recent negative reports about his past behavior toward women as untrue and a coordinated attempt by the Clinton campaign and the media.
“The lies spread by the media...are poisoning the minds of the electorate,” Trump said.
He said attacks against him prove the election is rigged.
“The whole thing is one big fix,” he said.
Trump’s visit came on a day that President Barack Obama unleashed a blistering attack on him in Cleveland, saying the Republican candidate “lacks the basic honesty that a president needs.”
“Donald Trump’s closing argument is: What do you have to lose?” Obama told the Ohio crowd. “The answer is everything.”
Trump’s appearance comes exactly a week after a 2005 video was released showing him making vulgar and lewd comments about women and boasting that he grab them because he was “a star.”
This week several women came forward to say that they were assaulted by Trump. He has denied it and sought to discredit the news media that published the allegations.
The president’s comments came a day after Michelle Obama ripped Trump at a Clinton rally in New Hampshire. She said the Trump video had “shaken me to my core.”
Trump’s visit also comes amid signs that the number of electoral battlegrounds is shrinking. NBC News reported that the campaign is pulling out of Virginia, with North Carolina joining Ohio, Pennsylvania and Florida as one of four remaining battlefields.
He and Democrat Hillary Clinton are locked in a tight race in the Tar Heel State, with Clinton leading by 2.9 points in RealClear Politics’ polling average.
