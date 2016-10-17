Tim Kaine to hold event in Charlotte’s NoDa on Thursday

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine will campaign in Charlotte Thursday with an event at Heist Brewery in NoDa to encourage early voting.
The event is at noon, with doors opening at 10:30 a.m. The public can RSVP here.
Early voting in North Carolina starts that day, and Democrat Hillary Clinton’s campaign hopes to draw a big turnout by supporters leading into Election Day on Nov. 8.
Kaine, of Virginia, will address what are being called Early Voting rallies in Asheville on Wednesday and in Charlotte and Durham the day after. He also is expected to urge N.C. voters to check their registration status at iwillvote.com.
This will be Kaine’s second visit to the state in just over a week. He spoke to several hundred supporters last Wednesday at Davidson College.
