Hillary Clinton to return to North Carolina on Sunday

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will campaign in North Carolina on Sunday, the fourth day of the state’s early voting period.
She is expected to campaign with “Mothers of the Movement” – women whose children died after altercations with law enforcement officers. It wasn’t immediately clear where in the state she will campaign.
Her visit comes just days after her running mate, Tim Kaine, visits the state. Kaine will campaign in Charlotte Thursday with an event at Heist Brewery in NoDa to encourage early voting. He also will hold an event in Asheville Wednesday and another in Durham on Thursday.
Clinton last campaigned in Charlotte Oct. 2, when she addressed congregants of Little Rock AME Zion, a historic black church.
According to RealClear Politics average of polls, Clinton is leading Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump 47.3 percent to 44 percent in North Carolina.
