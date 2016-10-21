Eric Trump at Morrison Library says people are ‘tired of this corruption’

Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump visited the early voting site at Morrison Regional Library early Friday morning.
Eric is a son of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who will be speaking in western North Carolina later Friday.
“We will make America Great Again,” Eric Trump told a group of about two dozen supporters in the parking lot of the library. “The one thing you have seen (in this election) is the corruption. You see it on WikiLeaks, you see Donna Brazile giving Hillary Clinton the questions ahead of time.”
He added: “People are tired of this nonsense. They are tired of this corruption.”
Eric and Lara Trump are also campaigning in Gastonia and Statesville today.
Eric is Donald Trump’s second son from his first marriage with Ivana Trump.
