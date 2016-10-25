Campaign Tracker

October 25, 2016 2:46 PM

New poll gives Clinton, Cooper edge in North Carolina

By Ronnie Glassberg

A new poll released Tuesday gives Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton a seven-point lead in North Carolina over Republican Donald Trump.

The New York Times/Upshot/Sienna College poll has Clinton at 46 percent to Trump’s 39 percent among likely voters in a three-way race that includes Libertarian Gary Johnson. The same poll last month showed the race tied in North Carolina.

The poll found Democrat Roy Cooper leading incumbent Gov. Pat McCrory, a Republican, 51 to 45 percent. And Democrat Deborah Ross had a significantly insignificant 1 point lead over incumbent Sen. Richard Burr.

A Monmouth University Poll released Monday was far more favorable to the Republican candidates.

The latest polling from Monmouth shows McCrory with a 1-point lead: 48 percent to 47 percent. That poll also gave Clinton a statistically insignificant 1-point lead over Trump. And Burr had a 49 percent to 43 percent lead over Ross.

North Carolina has emerged as the key battleground state. Trump returns to the state for a rally in Kinston on Wednesday. And Clinton campaigns Thursday at Wake Forest University with first lady Michelle Obama.

