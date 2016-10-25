Trump to return to Charlotte for Wednesday event

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump returns to Charlotte Wednesday for an unusual, invitation-only event at Spirit Square.
Trump is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. in McGlohon Theatre.
The event is open to the media but closed to the general public. The campaign has released no details.
Trump is scheduled to attend a rally Wednesday night in Kinston.
It will be the GOP nominee’s second visit to Charlotte in less than two weeks. He held a rally Oct. 14 at the Charlotte Convention Center. Last Friday he held a rally near Asheville.
