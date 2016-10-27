Bill Clinton to campaign in Charlotte on Sunday

Former President Bill Clinton, who had a two-day campaign bus tour of Eastern North Carolina this week, will return to the state Sunday with events in Charlotte and Greensboro.
Clinton is expected to talk about Hillary Clinton’s economic plans and the importance of early voting.
Details of the visit will be announced later, but members of the public can RSVP here.
The former president visited Rocky Mount, Goldsboro and Greenville on Tuesday, and campaigned in Pembroke, Wilmington and Fayetteville on Wednesday.
“I’m a white southerner – I know what ‘Make America Great Again’ means, and all of you of a certain age know exactly what it means,” Clinton said in Rocky Mount.
His visit to Charlotte follows Hillary Clinton’s campaign rally last Sunday at UNC Charlotte, where she pushed for student votes. On Thursday, she is campaigning with first lady Michelle Obama at Wake Forest University.
The visits underscore that North Carolina has emerged as a key battleground state. Polls show North Carolina is still a tight race, with Clinton holding a 2.2 percentage point lead over Republican Donald Trump. That’s according to an average of state polls from Real Clear Politics, which shows 47 percent of voters support Clinton and 44.8 percent support Trump in North Carolina.
Trump campaigned in North Carolina on Wednesday with events in Charlotte and Kinston.
