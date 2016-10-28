Campaign Tracker

October 28, 2016 12:58 PM

Hillary Clinton to return to North Carolina on Thursday

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will return to North Carolina next week just days before the election.

Her campaign announced that she will be back in the state Thursday but didn’t disclose the city.

On Tuesday, Vice President Joe Biden will campaign for Clinton in the Charlotte area. Members of the public can RSVP here.

And Wednesday, President Barack Obama will be in the Raleigh area on Wednesday to campaign for Clinton.

Clinton held a rally Thursday in Winston-Salem with first lady Michelle Obama and was in Charlotte last Sunday for an event at UNC Charlotte. On Sunday, former President Bill Clinton will campaign in Charlotte and Greensboro.

The visits come with the race tight for the battleground state. Clinton leads Republican Donald Trump 47.8 percent to 44.8 percent, according to Real Clear Politics’ average of polls.

