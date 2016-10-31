President Obama to return to Charlotte on Friday to campaign for Clinton

President Barack Obama returns to Charlotte on Friday to campaign for Democrat Hillary Clinton, a day before early voting comes to a close.
It will be Obama’s second visit to the battleground state this week. Obama, who will also be in Fayetteville on Friday, is scheduled to hold a rally at UNC-Chapel Hill on Wednesday.
Obama was last in Charlotte in July for a rally with Clinton.
Additional details of President Obama’s visit will be announced later. Members of the public can sign up at http://hrc.io/2ec82Em.
Polling averages have shown Clinton with a lead over Republican Donald Trump, though the latest polling data doesn’t reflect the aftermath of news Friday that the FBI is investigating more emails related to Clinton’s private email server. The Real Clear Politics average of statewide polling shows Clinton with a 3.2 percentage point edge over Trump among likely voters: 47.9 percent of voters in the state said they support Clinton, vs. 44.7 percent for Trump.
Underscoring the state’s significance, both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will be in the state this week.
Clinton has an event Thursday; the city has not been announced yet. Trump has a campaign event 7 p.m. Thursday in Selma near Raleigh.
Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine is in Jacksonville and Sanford on Monday. Vice President Joe Biden will be in Charlotte on Tuesday. Former President Bill Clinton campaigned in Charlotte and Greensboro on Sunday.
Hillary Clinton held a campaign rally last Sunday at UNC Charlotte and campaigned Thursday with first lady Michelle Obama at Wake Forest University.
Republicans have also been making frequent visits to North Carolina. Trump gave a speech targeting black voters in Charlotte on Wednesday and held a rally in Kinston. His running mate, Gov. Mike Pence, held rallies in Salisbury and Greensboro last Monday, in Smithfield Friday and in Jacksonville, N.C., Saturday.
