Trump will hold Thursday rally in Concord

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will hold a rally Thursday in Concord.
The event is set for 4 p.m. at the Cabarrus Arena, 4751 N.C. 49. Members of the public can register for up to two tickets at https://www.donaldjtrump.com/schedule/register/concord-nc1/
He’ll follow his Concord rally with one at 7 p.m. in Selma, near Raleigh.
Trump’s Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, will also be in North Carolina in the state Thursday, though details about exactly where and what time are not yet available.
President Barack Obama, meanwhile, will campaign for Clinton in North Carolina twice this week – Wednesday at UNC Chapel Hill and Friday in Charlotte and Fayetteville.
Additional details of President Obama’s visit will be announced later. Members of the public can sign up at http://hrc.io/2ec82Em.
Trump’s return to the pivotal battleground state will be his second visit to the state in just over a week. Last Thursday, he gave a policy speech before an invitation-only crowd at Spirit Square in uptown Charlotte and then spoke to supporters in Kinston, a town in eastern North Carolina.
Trump also recently staged a rally in Fletcher, a mountain town near Asheville.
Polling averages have shown Clinton with a lead over Republican Donald Trump, though the latest polling data doesn’t reflect the aftermath of news Friday that the FBI is investigating more emails related to Clinton’s private email server. The Real Clear Politics average of statewide polling shows Clinton with a 3.2 percentage point edge over Trump among likely voters: 47.9 percent of voters in the state said they support Clinton, vs. 44.7 percent for Trump.
