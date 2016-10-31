Richard Burr apologizes for joking about ‘bullseye’ on Hillary Clinton

U.S. Sen. Richard Burr apologized Monday for saying he was surprised a magazine about guns didn’t put a “bullseye” on Hillary Clinton’s face.
Burr, a Republican, was answering questions in a private gathering of Republicans in Mooresville. A recording of the 45-minute meeting was posted on YouTube and sent to CNN, which reported on the comment Monday evening.
Burr made the comment while telling a brief anecdote after he noticed a man at the event wearing a National Rifle Association hat.
“Nothing made me feel any better than when I walked into a gun shop, I think yesterday in Oxford, and there was copy of Rifleman (the NRA’s official magazine) on the counter,” Burr said. “It’s got a picture of Hillary Clinton on the front of it.
“I was a little bit shocked that it didn’t have a bullseye on it.”
Burr appears to be telling the story as an example that shows gun owners are motivated for this year’s election. He concluded: “On the bottom right (of the magazine), it had everybody running for federal office in this state. There’s an army of support out there right now for our candidates.”
Burr’s campaign issued an apology for the comment after CNN obtained the recording Monday.
“The comment I made was inappropriate, and I apologize for it,” Burr said in a written statement provided to The News & Observer.
