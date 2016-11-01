John Lewis to lead Charlotte march to polls for Clinton on Thursday

U.S. Rep. John Lewis will be in Charlotte on Thursday to support Democrat Hillary Clinton and lead a march to the polls.
Lewis, a Georgia Democrat, withstood violence and arrest during the civil rights marches in Alabama in the mid-1960s. He also served as chairman of the Student Nonviolence Coordinating Committee.
The Charlotte event is at 5 p.m. at a location to be announced later.
He joins a long list of leaders campaigning this week in North Carolina, a key battleground state.
Vice President Joe Biden has an afternoon rally in Charlotte Tuesday, President Barack Obama will be in Chapel Hill on Wednesday and in Charlotte and Fayetteville on Friday, and Hillary Clinton has a North Carolina event scheduled for Thursday.
On the Republican side, Donald Trump will be in Concord and Selma in Johnston County on Thursday.
