New poll gives Trump 7-point lead in North Carolina

Republican Donald Trump has jumped to a 7-point lead over Democrat Hillary Clinton in North Carolina, according to a WRAL News poll released Tuesday.
Trump led Clinton 51 percent to 44 percent in the poll. The survey was conducted after the FBI disclosed the discovery of another cache of emails potentially important to the investigation of Clinton’s email practices.
In WRAL’s poll released three weeks ago, Clinton led Trump 46 to 44 percent.
An Elon University poll, also released Tuesday but conducted before news of the email review, had Clinton and Trump in a dead heat. Clinton had 42 percent and Trump had 41.2 percent, well within the margin of error.
The Real Clear Politics’ average of polls has the race statistically tied in North Carolina, with Clinton at 46.4 percent and Trump at 45.7 percent.
Both candidates are expected to be in the state Thursday.
