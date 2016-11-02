Sanders, Pharrell Williams to rally for Clinton in Raleigh

Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders will rally in Raleigh on Thursday in an appearance at the former Walnut Creek Amphitheatre with singer Pharrell Williams.
The rally comes with just a handful of days before the Nov. 8 election. Sanders has been traveling across the country recently on behalf of Clinton, his former rival in the Democratic primary.
Clinton hopes to draw as many of the fervent Sanders supporters as possible.
The southeast Raleigh venue, now called the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, has a capacity of 20,000 people.
The rally follows an afternoon event at Pitt Community College in Winterville.
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
