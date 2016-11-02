Jon Bon Jovi to hold Charlotte concert on Sunday for Hillary Clinton

Singer and songwriter Jon Bon Jovi will perform Sunday in Charlotte to support Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and the North Carolina Democratic Party.
The concert, hosted by the state party, is at 7:30 p.m. at The Filmore Charlotte, 820 Hamilton St., in the AvidXchange Music Factory.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The public RSVP is here. (An RSVP does not guarantee admission, which is first-come, first-served.)
The presidential race is deadlocked in North Carolina, a key battleground state, in the latest polls. Real Clear Politics’ average of polls has Republican Donald Trump at 46.8 percent and Clinton at 46.6 percent.
Comments