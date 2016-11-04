Candidates bringing big names to Charlotte this weekend: Palin, Chelsea Clinton, Bon Jovi

Big name surrogates are heading to the Charlotte area this weekend to campaign for Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump, including Sarah Palin, Chelsea Clinton and stars from “The West Wing” and “The Office.”
On the Republican side, Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, will campaign for Trump in Charlotte, his campaign said Friday. The location wasn’t announced.
Trump will appear in North Carolina on Saturday for a rally in Wilmington and returns Monday for an event in Raleigh. Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence is in Hickory on Sunday.
On the Democratic side, the Clinton campaign announced a host of celebrities visiting this weekend:
▪ Chelsea Clinton and Lee Daniels, director of the TV show “Empire,” will speak to members of the Human Rights Campaign, a gay rights organization, Saturday afternoon at the AvidXchange Music Factory. The event is not open to the general public.
▪ “The West Wing” actors Bradley Whitford and Richard Schiff, “L.A. Law” actress Sheila Kelley, “Transparent” actress Amy Landecker, and “The Office” actress Melora Hardin will campaign for Clinton this weekend across North Carolina.
Charlotte area stops are at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Hal Marshall Annex, 618 N College St.; noon Saturday at Charlotte Field Office, 5304 Sunset Road Suite H; 1 p.m. at Beatties Ford Road Regional Library, 2412 Beatties Ford Road; 3 p.m. at the Concord Field Office, 320-B Copperfield Blvd. NE, Concord.
▪ Singer and songwriter Jon Bon Jovi will perform Sunday in Charlotte to support Clinton and the North Carolina Democratic Party. The concert, hosted by the state party, is at 7:30 p.m. at The Filmore Charlotte, 820 Hamilton St., in the AvidXchange Music Factory.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The public RSVP is here. (An RSVP does not guarantee admission, which is first-come, first-served.)
Comments