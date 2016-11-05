Democrat Tim Kaine to campaign Monday in Charlotte, Wilmington

One day before the election, Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine will campaign in Charlotte and Wilmington at get-out-the-vote rallies.
Additional details on the visits will be announced in the coming days, the campaign said. Kaine was last in Charlotte Oct. 20 for an event at Heist Brewery in NoDa, where he told supporters that voters can’t allow Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to “insult our democracy” by not accepting the results of the election.
On the Republican side, Trump has a rally in Wilmington Saturday and an event in Raleigh Monday. And Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence has a Sunday rally at 5 p.m. at the Hickory Regional Airport.
Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton are locked in a tight race for the battleground state. Real Clear Politics’ average of polls gives Trump a slight edge: 47.3 percent to 46.3 percent.
This weekend, big name surrogates are in the Charlotte area this weekend to campaign for Clinton and Trump, including Sarah Palin, Chelsea Clinton and stars from “The West Wing” and “The Office.”
Comments