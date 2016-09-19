Want to see a polarized electorate? Take a look at Georgia

4:06 Attorney General Roy Cooper: NC needs strong leader Pause

1:40 Hillary Clinton calls Trump "temperamentally unfit to be president" at Charlotte rally

1:23 Trump: Putin looks at Clinton and laughs - Election Rewind

1:30 Trump promises safety for black and Hispanic voters, while Clinton reps battle AP - Election Rewind

2:57 US Rep. Keith Ellison: Muslims just like other Americans

1:17 Trump supporters line up in uptown Charlotte, break into song

10:15 Crowd gathers before Charlotte Trump rally

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president

1:01 Father of fallen Muslim American war hero blasts Trump at DNC

1:58 Chelsea Clinton: 'Fights like these — they are what keep my mother going'