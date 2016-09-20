Roy Cooper speaks to Hood Hargett luncheon

Hillary Clinton held a voter registration event on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016 at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte. She spoke on a range of issues from national security to the economy and called Donald Trump "temperamentally unfit to be president and commander-in-chief."
In Virginia, Donald Trump stressed the importance of "knocking out ISIS" and told the crowd that Russian president Vladimir Putin laughs at Hillary Clinton when she tries to "play tough" with Russia. In Florida, Clinton evoked 9/11, saying she did everything she could to bring Osama bin Laden to justice.
Donald Trump continued his appeal to to African-American and Hispanic voters on Wednesday, promising them safety, during a rally in Tampa, Florida. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton's camp fired back regarding Clinton Foundation allegations in an AP report.
Khizr Khan, the father of fallen U.S. Army Captain Humayun Khan, asked Donald Trump, "have you even read the United States Constitution?" while addressing the crowd on the last night of the Democratic National Convention.
Rev. William Barber gave a fiery speech in support of Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday. The North Carolina NAACP and Moral Monday leader called on Americans to be the ‘the moral defibrillators of our time' in a primetime speech on the final night of the Philadelphia convention.
President Barack Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention Wednesday telling the American people that Hillary Clinton is the only candidate that can move the country forward. The president told an energetic crowd in Philadelphia that it's now the American people's role to vote in November.