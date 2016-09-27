Hillary Clinton speaking in Raleigh after first presidential debate

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is speaking to a capacity crowd at Wake Tech Community College’s gym Tuesday afternoon – her first public appearance following Monday’s debate with Republican Donald Trump.
The gym filled with about 1,400 people well before the scheduled 1 p.m. start time. The audience cheered as she mentioned the debate.
“Did anybody see that debate last night?” she said. “Oh yes – one down, two to go.”
Clinton criticized North Carolina’s Republican-sponsored voter ID law, which was recently struck down by a federal court.
She said the state’s leaders did “everything they could to make voting harder for people.”
“They were pretty blatant about it – make it harder for people of color, make it harder for the elderly, make it harder for the young,” she said. “Some of that’s been rolled back because it was so wrong, and I would argue, unconstitutional.”
While awaiting Clinton’s arrival, the crowd heard from U.S. Senate candidate Deborah Ross, former Gov. Jim Hunt and Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane.
McFarlane, who is registered to vote as unaffiliated, endorsed Clinton for the first time during her speech. Hunt, a Democrat who led North Carolina in the 1990s, said Trump cannot be allowed to win the election.
“Donald Trump is dangerous,” he said. “We cannot trust him with the future of our 10 grandchildren.”
Ahead of the Clinton speech, N.C. Republican Party chairman Robin Hayes issued a statement criticizing the visit.
“Clinton is in the Old North State in an attempt to energize North Carolina voters but they won’t be fooled,” Hayes said. “While our GOP leaders grew our state’s economy by lowering taxes and creating jobs, Hillary Clinton will again today discuss her economic plan, which will increase taxes, cut jobs and implement more of the same failed policies that have hurt the American people over the last eight years.”
Comments