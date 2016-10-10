Bad timing? Vulnerable senator became Trump adviser just before video went public

0:22 Gov. Mike Pence speaks at Charlotte rally Pause

0:20 Setting up for Pence campaign visit in Charlotte

6:42 VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive - Election Rewind

1:59 Trump, Clinton and Katy Perry make case to voters, only one does it in the nude - Election Rewind

3:00 Focus group of North Carolina voters discuss the first presidential debate

0:32 Trump says he’s not running to be president of the world

0:46 Trump says he wouldn’t pay the mic guy after audio glitch at Kenansville rally

5:00 Roy Cooper speaks to Hood Hargett luncheon

4:58 Gov. Pat McCrory addresses Rotary

4:06 Attorney General Roy Cooper: NC needs strong leader