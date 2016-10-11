Unshackled Trump makes a final push for Sanders supporters

Donald Trump unleashed another social media rant on Tuesday morning where he said Democrats are “far more loyal” to each other than Republicans.
He also made the case that the Democratic Party sold out supporters of Bernie Sanders during the primary.
“With the exception of cheating Bernie out of the nom the Dems have always proven to be far more loyal to each other than the Republicans!” Trump tweeted.
Trump mentioned Sanders numerous times during a fiery debate performance that appealed to Trump’s base.
“All you have to do is take a look at WikiLeaks and just see what they said about Bernie Sanders and see what Debra Wasserman Schultz had in mind, because Bernie Sanders, between superdelegates and Debra Wasserman Schultz, he never had a chance and I was so surprised to see him sign on with the devil,” Trump said during the debate.
Right now, only 55 percent of Sanders supporters are planning to vote for Hillary Clinton in November and 12 percent say they will vote for Donald Trump.
New WikiLeaks emails from Clinton campaign chair John Podesta show the Democratic Party alerting the Clinton campaign to Sanders’ campaign activities, a sign that the party preferred Clinton during the nomination process.
With the exception of cheating Bernie out of the nom the Dems have always proven to be far more loyal to each other than the Republicans!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2016
Trump used a statement by Sanders where he said Clinton has “bad judgment” during the debate to attack Clinton and attempt to convince young voters to join him, or at least not vote for Clinton.
“Bernie Sanders said Hillary Clinton has very bad judgment,” Trump said. “This is a perfect example of it. Trying to save Obamacare...”
Trump also said that disloyal Republicans are more difficult to deal with than Hillary Clinton.
Disloyal R's are far more difficult than Crooked Hillary. They come at you from all sides. They don’t know how to win - I will teach them!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2016
Clinton, who is struggling to gain traction among young voters, said during the debate that Sanders is supporting her “100 percent.”
“We might have had differences and we had a lot of debate, but we believed that we could make the country better and I was proud of that,” Clinton said.
Our very weak and ineffective leader, Paul Ryan, had a bad conference call where his members went wild at his disloyalty.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2016
Alex Daugherty: 202-383-6049, @alextdaugherty
Comments