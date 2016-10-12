Elections 2016

October 12, 2016 10:27 AM

Tim Kaine continues Charlotte’s busy presidential week

By Jim Morrill

jmorrill@charlotteobserver.com

A busy presidential campaign week in the Charlotte continues Wednesday when Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine holds a rally at Davidson College.

Kaine’s visit comes two days after GOP vice presidential candidate Mike Pence rallied supporters in Charlotte and two days before Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a rally at PNC Pavilion.

Kaine is expected to urge voters to take advantage of early voting, which starts Oct. 20.

The event will be at 5 p.m. at Davidson College, Chambers Hall Lawn. Members of the public can RSVP for the Kaine event at http://hrc.io/2edDiUv.

