Trump’s running mate in Raleigh today

Retired NBA player Jason Collins called for the repeal of House Bill 2 and denounced Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence’s stance on LGBT issues ahead of Pence’s visit to Raleigh Wednesday.
Pence plans a rally at 6 p.m. at the Hilton North Raleigh/Midtown on Wake Forest Road. It’s his second visit to North Carolina this week.
Collins, the first openly gay player in the NBA, participated in a panel discussion with legislators and activists in Raleigh on Wednesday. There, he called out Pence, the governor of Indiana, for supporting a controversial religious freedom bill that his opponents argued would have allowed businesses to refuse service to gay and lesbian customers. Facing an outcry, he went on to sign a revised version of the law saying it can’t be used to discriminate.
“Look at his record,” Collins said. “He enacted a religious freedom law that was a way to legalize discrimination in his state. He has tried to force young men and women in his state to go through conversion therapy, which is torture. It’s shocking that in 2016 that is still taking place.”
Pence has been on record in favor of conversion therapy, a practice that seeks to change a person’s sexual orientation from gay to straight.
Collins added that when people suggest that Pence could help Trump fine-tune his policies, it reminds him of what people said about the relationship between former Vice President Dick Cheney and former President George W. Bush.
“We saw where the country was left with that formula,” he said. “Trump’s plans and the people he surrounds himself with, like Pence, it’s like we don’t learn from history.”
During a previous visit to Raleigh by the vice-presidential candidate, N.C. Lt. Gov. Dan Forest called Pence “truly a man of character and a man of principle.”
Collins, who played in the NBA for 13 years, campaigned on Hillary Clinton’s behalf in Charlotte Tuesday and was to speak in Raleigh and Durham Wednesday.
He said that the Democratic nominee represents “all the things that Trump is not.”
“She is a unifier,” he said. “She wants to celebrate our diversity and champion equality and acceptance for all and level the playing field for the many Americans who are facing uphill challenges in their daily lives.”
He stated that on the other hand, Pence, Trump and North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory, who signed the controversial LGBT law HB2, are all “riding in the same boat of discrimination.”
“It’s a boat of discriminatory laws that tarnish the reputation of the great state of North Carolina and its people,” Collins told The News & Observer.
HB2 prohibits cities from adopting anti-discrimination protections for LGBT people and mandates that transgender people in government buildings use the bathroom corresponding with the gender on their birth certificate.
McCrory and Republican lawmakers say HB2 was necessary to block a Charlotte ordinance that would have let transgender people use bathrooms matching the gender with which they identify, which McCrory says would have jeopardized safety and privacy.
Collins pointed to the economic impact of HB2, which led the NBA, NCAA and ACC to pull games out of the state.
He said although the NBA’s decision to move its All-Star game out of Charlotte was “difficult,” it was also clearly “the right decision to make.” He added that it “set a precedent for other sports institutions” — including the NCAA and the ACC.
During a Charlotte campaign event on Monday, Pence said he’s still strongly supporting running mate Donald Trump despite audio of lewd remarks about women. In the 2005 video, Trump boasted about kissing women without consent and attempting to have sex with a married woman, and said celebrities could get away with grabbing women “by the p---.”
Pence said he’s forgiven Trump because “we’re called to forgive as we’ve been forgiven.”
Pence is in the state on the same day as his Democratic counterpart, Tim Kaine, who will be visiting Davidson College near Charlotte.
