Obama sniffs hand, playfully tries to prove he’s not a ‘demon’

No one can accuse President Barack Obama of not having a sense of humor.
Campaigning for Hillary Clinton in North Carolina, Obama tried his best to prove that he’s not a ‘demon’ and does not stink of sulfur, as right-wing radio host Alex Jones alleged last week.
“There’s only one candidate in this race who understands that democracy in a big, diverse country doesn’t work if you constantly demonize each other – and I mean that literally, by the way,” Obama said. “I was reading the other day, there’s a guy on the radio, who apparently, (Donald) Trump’s on his show frequently, he said me and Hillary are demons. Said we smell like sulfur. Ain’t that something?”
Obama then sniffed the back of his hand.
“Now,” Obama said, laughing. “I mean, come on, people. Democracy does not work if you just say stuff like that and apparently there are people that believe that stuff.”
Jones is the founder of InfoWars.com, a website filled with conspiracy theories, including the U.S. government’s involvement in 9/11, He is also the host of “The Alex Jones Show” on radio.
“Imagine how bad she smells, man. I’m told her and Obama just stink, stink, stink. You can’t wash that evil off,” Jones said. “I’ve been told this by high up folks. They say listen, Obama and Hillary both smell like sulfur ... They say listen, she’s a frickin’ demon and she stinks and so does Obama. I go, like what? Sulfur. They smell like Hell.”
Trump told Jones during a December appearance on Jones’ show that “your reputation is amazing. I will not let you down.”
Comments